Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.373 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.