Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $114.88, but opened at $107.68. Brown & Brown shares last traded at $106.82, with a volume of 378,521 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.