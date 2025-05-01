Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Burberry Group Trading Down 1.9 %

BURBY stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.