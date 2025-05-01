C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head to Head Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and C3is”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $76.44 million 0.27 $38.64 million $3.35 0.64 C3is $42.30 million 0.07 $9.29 million ($35.21) -0.11

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 95.54% 13.09% 10.70% C3is 5.74% 19.35% 11.24%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Castor Maritime and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3is has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats C3is on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

