Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after acquiring an additional 438,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,032,000 after buying an additional 76,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 345,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

