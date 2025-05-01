CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Alexander’s stock opened at $207.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day moving average is $208.97. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

About Alexander’s

(Free Report)

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.