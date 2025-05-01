CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 15,013 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 371.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 698,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,034 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 411,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,731,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 192,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $517.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.