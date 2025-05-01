CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 998 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in IES were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IES by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $196.68 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $320.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $219.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.51.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

