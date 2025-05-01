CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vertex were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1,100.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 524,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on VERX

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 222.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.