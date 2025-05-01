CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vertex were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1,100.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 524,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vertex Price Performance
Vertex stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 222.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
