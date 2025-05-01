CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,543 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in New Gold were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. New Street Research set a $3.90 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

