CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Guess? were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Guess? by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

GES stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $584.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.75 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

