CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 97,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $402.96 million, a PE ratio of -192.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

