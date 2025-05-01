CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $116,000 Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,598 shares of company stock worth $75,476. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

