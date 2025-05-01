CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $185,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 204.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $556.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

