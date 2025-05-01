CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $269,000 Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 465.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

