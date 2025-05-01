CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $35,000 Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,365 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

