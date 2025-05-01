CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $394,000 Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,044,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $506.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

