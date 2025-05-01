CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $410,000 Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.