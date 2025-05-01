CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $49,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $254,018,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 673,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 468,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.79 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

