CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Invests $77,000 in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 268,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Annexon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Annexon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

