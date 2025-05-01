CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $132,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,667.62. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $133,224.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,869.68. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,732 shares of company stock worth $589,978. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KIDS opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 7.17.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.