CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

