CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Trading Down 5.9 %

Gannett stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.09 million.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

