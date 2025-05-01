CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 1,535 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HY stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

