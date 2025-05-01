CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases New Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Glj Research dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $915.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $37.36.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

