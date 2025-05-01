CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First Busey were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,115 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $9,115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,652.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,173.75. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

BUSE opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 93.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

