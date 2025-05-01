CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 909.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 136.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 123,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 275.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

