CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $83,432.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,325. This represents a 8.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OLP opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $527.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Further Reading

