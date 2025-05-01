CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $70.79.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

