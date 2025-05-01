CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 22,360 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WHF stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $222.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

