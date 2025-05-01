CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,143 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,926,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $33,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18,959.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 508,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 3,049.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.