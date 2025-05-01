CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,400 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on SCS

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.