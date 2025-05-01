CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 145 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $106.89 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

