CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 15,320 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,320 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 339.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLW opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.00 million.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

