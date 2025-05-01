CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 212 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kadant were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $295.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.51 and a 12 month high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.41 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.