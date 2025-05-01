CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,506 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 235,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,973.04. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $774,644. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

