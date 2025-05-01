CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 5,210 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kforce were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $6,683,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $5,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.76. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.