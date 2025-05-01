CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 556 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

