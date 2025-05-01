CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 596 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Insurance by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

