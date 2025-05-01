CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 929 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 346.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 49.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.75. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

