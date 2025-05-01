CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 98,536 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,536 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
