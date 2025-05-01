CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Takes Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Miller Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
MLR stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $469.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Miller Industries Increases Dividend
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.