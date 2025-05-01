CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Takes Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

MLR stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $469.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

Miller Industries Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

