CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on TH

About Target Hospitality

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.