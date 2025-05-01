Cantor Fitzgerald Reduces Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.74. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $120.59 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after purchasing an additional 395,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,122,000 after purchasing an additional 304,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,038,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

