Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Strong-Buy

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Editas Medicine by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,657,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,649,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 290,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 647.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 272,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

