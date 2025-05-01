Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.28, but opened at $29.50. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 13,372 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBNK shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,000. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 70,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 142,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 97,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $526.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.52.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.