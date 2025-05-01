CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of CareDx worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,047,000 after buying an additional 323,554 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 196,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 875,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the period.

CareDx Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.18. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CareDx Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

