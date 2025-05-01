CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.26. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

