Centene (NYSE:CNC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. Centene has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

