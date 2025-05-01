Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 836,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

